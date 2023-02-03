Siddharth Anand hints at John Abraham’s possible return in ‘Pathaan 2’

Director of the Bollywood blockbuster movie ‘Pathaan’, Siddharth Anand has hinted at John Abraham’s possible return in ‘Pathaan 2’.

The movie has been wooing hearts and on Thursday, Yash Raj Films (YRF) said that the star-studded action spectacular ‘Pathaan’ has raked in a worldwide total of Rs. 667 crores in just eight days how.

The fans are admiring the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback and also can’t stop gushing over the baddie – John Abraham, who played the character of Jim.

Siddharth Anand has hinted at the film’s sequel. And with the end of part 1, fans were left wondering if John would be a part of the film. But Anand says it’s quite possible. The director said in an interview with Pinkvilla that Jim’s character demands a prequel.

It’s a universe and you can do anything with the characters. It’s a playground. One can have a prequel to Jim. But, ‘oh wait…what if Jim is not dead?’ exclaimed the director. Sidharth said that there could be a harness that pulls a parachute.

