Sidharth Malhotra drops sweet post for wife Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra pens a sweet note for his wife, Kiara Advani on her birthday. He made a post on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Malhotra posted an image of his wife, Kiara. The image featured her smiling and holding a chocolate ice cream cone.

He also added a caption to his post, “Happy birthday to the one who makes every day a little sweeter…even when she’s stealing my ice cream”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The couple got married on February 7, 2023, in a traditional Hindu wedding attended by close family and prominent friends from the industry. The couple also has a beautiful daughter, Saraayah Malhotra on July 15, 2025.

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Kiara Advani is a prominent Indian actress who transitioned from a slow-starting debut to establishing herself as one of Bollywood’s leading and highest-paid stars, anchored by major box-office hits. On the otherhand, Sidharth Malhotra is an Indian actor who transitioned from modeling and assistant directing to mainstream Bollywood stardom