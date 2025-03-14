Sidharth Malhotra reveals his first meeting with wife Kiara Advani

Much against everyone’s belief that Sidharth Malhotra and his now-wife Kiara Advani fell in love on the sets of their film ‘Shershaah’, the Bollywood heartthrob reveals that they first met much earlier.

In a conversation with Indo-Canadian YouTuber, Lilly Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, who is expecting his first child with his wife Kiara Advani, disclosed that their first interaction was on the set of her short film, 'Lust Stories' (2018), directed by filmmaker Karan Johar.

While discussing Advani’s performance in the anthology film, particularly in the rather ‘progressive’ scene about ‘female pleasure’, Singh questioned Malhotra if he was supportive of it and has been of the bold script choices of his wife. To which, he replied, “Oh absolutely!”

He continued to divulge, “So actually we, now that we’re married, that’s the reason I met her. I’m very grateful that short film to be made, because I met her when they stopped… I was on set, I did go to meet Karan [Johar] at that set and we met and we met right after that [scene].”

“I didn’t want to be, for that [particular scene], but I knew what she was up to because I’d heard the story from Karan before,” added the ‘Yodha’ actor and explained that although the scene and presentation was funny, he was convinced about Advani and knew that the heart was in the right place.

Notably, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot n an intimate destination wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in February 2023. The reel-to-real-life announced their first pregnancy via an Instagram post last month.

