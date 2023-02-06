Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Security firms turn hotel into fortress

Ahead of Bollywood stars Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding, three security firms and armed guards have turned the Suryagarh palace hotel into a fortress.

The grand wedding will now reportedly take place on February 7, which was earlier expected to take place on February 6 (today).

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding will reportedly have around 150 guests including high celebrities, the country’s wealthiest heiress Isha Ambani and others.

Three security agencies are engaged in the exercise, sources said, adding: “Guards are stationed with weapons all around Suryagarh and using mobile phone is just not allowed.”

The sources added: “Entering the hotel without an invitation is next to impossible.”

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani have entrusted the responsibility of managing the security to three agencies. One is run by Shahrukh Khan’s former bodyguard Yaseen Khan. More than 100 guards of this agency have been deployed in the hotel. They will be responsible for the security of about 150 guests attending the wedding.

Guards have been posted outside every guest room and at every corner of the hotel.

