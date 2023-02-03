Everything you need to know about Kiara-Sidharth wedding

Bollywood celebrities Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will get married in Jaisalmer city in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The wedding festivities will take place at the five-star palace hotel Suryagarh. It is reported that 80 rooms and 70 luxury cars have been booked for the celebrations which 100-125 people, including family members and friends, will attend.

The celebration will begin on February 4 and will end after two days. The guests will arrive on the first day.

A wedding reception will happen in Mumbai for them being close to their friends who could not attend the nuptials in Rajasthan.

Reports of the celebrity couple wearing wedding outfits designed by India’s prolific fashion designer Manish Malhotra are making rounds.

It is pertinent to mention that Kiara Advani has done photoshoots in bridal outfits for illustrious fashion designers. This prompted netizens to ask what will be her selection.

For the unversed, the celebrity had worn red lehengas on two occasions. One was for a photo shoot and the other was for the movie ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’.

Moreover, she wore a red lehenga “Regal Monochrome” for a promotional event for her 2021 film ‘Sher Shah’. She was with her future husband at the event.

Kiara Advani has donned Manish Malhotra outfits before. The prediction of her wearing the lehenga, which the actor donned in a 2018 photoshoot, is being made on social media.

Moreover, the speculation of her being in Manish Malhotra’s dark blue lehenga, which she wore on Diwali in 2022, at a pre-wedding event has surfaced also.

