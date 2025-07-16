Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani welcome a baby girl

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are parents now as Bollywood’s favourite reel-to-real-life couple have welcomed their baby girl.

Hours after Indian media reported that celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have embraced parenthood, welcoming their first child, a baby girl, at Mumbai’s Reliance Hospital, the new parents officially confirmed the joyous news on Instagram.

In a joint post on the social site, the ‘Shershaah’ couple announced on Wednesday morning, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl, Kiara & Sidharth.” They shared the note with a folded hands, a red heart and an evil eye emojis in the caption.

Millions of their fans and the entertainment fraternity liked the post and congratulated the couple, extending their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

For the unversed, B-Town’s it couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who shared the screen in the blockbuster war biopic of Indian Army officer Captain Vikram Batra in 2021, tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in February 2023.

The couple announced their first pregnancy via an Instagram post this February.

