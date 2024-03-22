Sidhu Moose Wala’s baby brother features on Times Square

The newborn baby brother of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and his father Balkaur Singh were recently featured on the Times Square in New York.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh welcomed a baby boy with his wife Charan Kaur, via IVF on Sunday, almost two years after the killing of their elder and only son. They named the newborn son after the late singer, who was featured on the Times Square earlier this week.

“Big moment for Sidhu Moose Wala: His dad and newborn baby’s photo shining bright in New York’s Time Square,” read the caption of the viral video, doing rounds on social media platforms, which see the pictures of Singh and both his sons being displayed at the iconic building.

Reacting to the clip, a social user wrote, “Born star …..Pride of Punjab,” while another fan cheered, “Big moment for times square.” Other fans left simply dropped heart emojis under the post.

Pertinent to note here that Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur announced the arrival of their newborn son earlier this week, almost two years after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab in May 2022.

