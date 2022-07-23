Sidhu Moose Wala killers’ telephonic conversation LEAKED!

The mastermind of Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination – Lawrence Bishnoi’s audio conversation with one of the gang members after the killing has surfaced on the internet.

In one of the biggest developments in the case since the brutal killing of Indian Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala in May this year, a national news agency of the neighbouring country has acquired the telephonic conversation between the gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi and one of the members.

The audio conversation which has been circulating around several news outlets has one of the gang members informing the jailed Lawrence Bishnoi of the killing. As per the leaked audio tape, after the phone call from an unknown person was transferred to the gangster in jail, he can be heard congratulating the latter for the job being done.

The person on call told Bishnoi, “Moosewala Mar Ditta, (Moosewala killed)”.

The audio came as a shock to fans and the family of the deceased who had been waiting for justice to be served.

However, it is worth mentioning here that special police teams have been actively investigating the murder case of the slain singer. The state Police killed four shooters including two wanted in the assassination of the rapper during an encounter, earlier this week. The accused namely Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa and Jagdeep Rupa were shot dead in Amritsar, while three cops and a cameraman sustained injuries in a five-hour shootout.

For those unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29, a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reduced his security.

