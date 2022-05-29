Mika Singh speaks up on possible reason of Sidhu Moose Wala murder

Indian singer Mika Singh cited extortion as a possible cause of his fellow-musician Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on Sunday. He claimed of the deceased singer mentioning about getting threats.

“Four years ago he used to talk about threats from gangsters,” he said as quoted in the report.

He added: “Some gangsters might have tried to extort money from him this time.”

The singer said Sidhu Moose Wala recently came to Mumbai city and told him about roaming the city without security, adding he asked him to shift to Mumbai in the future.

Mika Singh said that the deceased musician’s melodies came with attitude, which was contrary to his personality. He said he made music because people liked his songs.

Mika Singh said that killers should be brought to justice.

The singer’s happened a day after the state government withdrew the security of 424 VIPs including the late singer.

