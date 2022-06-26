Sidhu Moose Wala’s last song SYL removed from YouTube

Video streaming social media outlet YouTube removed slain Indian musician Sidhu Moose Wala’s last song SYL from viewership within India.

The video streaming social media application removed the video after the Punjab government filed a legal complaint about it.

SYL is the short form of the 214-canal Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal. It is under dispute between Punjab and Haryana states for 30 years.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s music video was released on June 23 by music producer MXRCI.

“This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government,” the message reads after clicking on the link.

It showed pictures of leaders alleged to be members of pro-Khalistan Babbar Khalsa. They are suspects in the murder of Chief engineer M.L Sikri and Superintendent engineer A.S Aulakh at the SYL office in 1990.

The musician was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29, a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reduced his security.

A Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, had claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi artist, claiming of taken revenge for killing his brothers.

Punjab Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the murder investigation. The head of the Anti-Gangster Task Force is supervising the probe.

The Delhi Police took allegedly attackers Priyavrat Fauji and Kashish involved in the murder. The law enforcement agency recovered cache of arms and explosives.

