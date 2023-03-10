Sidra Niazi wants to do a film with Sheikh Rasheed

Actor Sidra Niazi said that if given a chance, she would like to do a film with politician Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

The rising actor Sidra Niazi, along with her ‘Samjhota’ co-star Adeel Chaudhry, was the latest guest on the PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by Fahad Mustafa. Both celebrities were such a sport to participate in fun activities and also gave some fiery answers in their outing.

During one of the segments in the chat show, Niazi revealed that she ‘accidentally’ became an actor. She explained, “I was working as a crime reporter and had the urge to write something on social issues, for which I met Sultana [Siddiqui] to pen a script. That’s when she advised me to work on screen.”

“That thought had never crossed my mind, but when I started acting upon her advice, the work started rolling in one after another,” Niazi added.

In the bowling segment The Fourth Umpire Express, the actor mentioned that if given a chance to do a movie, she would like to star opposite politician, Sheikh Rasheed, rather than cricketer Umar Akmal or actor-host Sahir Lodhi.

When asked if she had to accept a marriage proposal either from an actor, cricketer or politician, whom will she choose, Niazi replied with the cricketer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidra Niazi is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Samjhota’. She essays the role of Alizay, the wife of Asad [Adeel Chaudhry] in the show. The play revolves around ‘the difficulties that an individual has to face when their better half leaves for the eternal abode’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

The ensemble cast of the show also features Shaista Lodhi, Javed Sheikh, Saba Faisal, Shazeal Shoukat, Adeel Chaudhary, Ali Ansari, Mirza Zain Baig, Momina Iqbal, and Huma Nawab.

‘Samjhota’ – written by Rukhsana Nigar and directed by Asad Jabal – airs Monday to Thursday at 9 pm only on ARY Digital.

