‘Sadaf Kanwal should stick to modelling, and not act,’ says Sunita Marshall

Supermodel-turned-actor Sunita Marshall advised fellow celebrity Sadaf Kanwal to stick to modelling and should not act.

The ‘Pinjra’ star along with her husband, actor Hassan Ahmed, was the latest guest on the PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by Fahad Mustafa. The couple was such a sport to participate in fun activities and also gave some interesting answers in their outing.

During the bowling segment ‘The Fourth Umpire Express’, Marshall was asked to name one fellow celebrity who should stick to modelling as their profession and should not foray into acting. Her options were Iffat Omar, Amna Ilyas and Sadaf Kanwal.

After giving it a while, Marshall replied with the third option.

In another question, the actor had to advise one celebrity to shift their focus towards work, rather than social media. From her options, Minal Khan, Alizeh Shah and Mehwish Hayat, Marshall named the ‘Taqdeer’ actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunita Marshall is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s hit serial ‘Pinjra’ alongside A-list actors Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Furqan Qureshi, Zhalay Sarhadi and Jinaan Hussain among others.

‘Pinjra’ – written by late playwright Asma Nabeel and directed by Najaf Bilgrami – airs prime time every Thursday only on ARY Digital.

