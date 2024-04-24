‘I’ve never talked about it but…’: Sidra Niazi speaks about seeking therapy for mental health

Showbiz starlet Sidra Niazi confessed to seeking therapy as she spoke about the importance of mental health awareness.

In her recent appearance on her ‘Sukoon’ co-star Ahsan Khan’s digital show ‘Lo Karlo Baat’, Sidra Niazi was honest about seeking therapy for her mental health issues in the past, as she listed its benefits and wished for it to be normalized and promoted as a treatment, as for any other illness.

Speaking about her fitness secret, Niazi shared that apart from physical training, which is a part and parcel of her job, she also practices yoga regularly. She said, “I do yoga for my mental health, which is very important. It is high time that society starts treating mental health as very normal, and there must be more discussion than what is happening as of now around it.”

When asked if she has ever suffered from any severe mental health struggles and sought therapy for it, the ‘Sukoon’ actor replied, “It [mental stress] is very normal, be it due to any kind of hormonal change or a rough phase of life that one is going through.”

“I’ve never talked about it, but I have been through therapy personally, and from my experience, it definitely helps,” she disclosed. “I believe every person should consider therapy. It has nothing to do with the idea that you are abnormal, or if you have any extreme symptoms or unusual behaviour, then only you should consider seeking help. Rather, it should be normal to reach out to someone for help with routine problems.”