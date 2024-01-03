Sidra Niazi drops jaws with new Saree look: See pics, reel

Showbiz starlet Sidra Niazi dropped jaws with her new Saree look in the latest Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Sidra Niazi treated her thousands of followers with some stunning pictures and a video, as she exuded radiance and elegance in a saree, probably for a recently attended wedding event.

The visuals captured the fashionista in an ombre-blue, moonlight saree by a local designer Sana Rajput, paired with a matching, sleeveless blouse. She styled the shimmery attire simply with a pair of dangler earrings, minimal dewy makeup and blow-dried hair.

Sharing the post on the social site, Niazi extended new year greetings to her Insta fam and wrote, “May this new year bring Peace and Hope for everyone.”

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the pictures with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidra Niazi is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Sukoon’, headlined by Sana Javed, Ahsan Khan and Khaqan Shahnawaz.

Apart from Niazi, the ensemble supporting cast of the play also features Qudsia Ali, Laila Wasti, Usman Peerzada, Adnan Samad Khan, Asma Abbas and Ahsan Talish.

Helmed by the celebrated drama director Siraj-ul-Haque and written by Misbah Nausheen, the serial is produced under Abdullah Seja’s production banner, iDream Entertainment.

‘Sukoon’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

