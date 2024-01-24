Sidra Niazi exudes radiance in sun-kissed pictures

Showbiz starlet Sidra Niazi exuded sun-kissed radiance in her latest set of pictures shared on Instagram. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, Sidra Niazi treated her thousands of followers with some sun-kissed pictures of herself, from the sets of her on-air serial ‘Sukoon’.

“An expression of immense patience. An illusion, of course. Nobody is that patient,” read the caption on the four-photo gallery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidra (@sidra.niazii) The stunning clicks see Niazi in a bright pink top paired with contrasting purple trousers for her look in the play. The chic look was styled with dainty layered necklaces, a smartwatch and minimal makeup.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the pictures with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

As for the serial, ‘Sukoon’ is headlined by Sana Javed, Ahsan Khan and Khaqan Shahnawaz.

Apart from Niazi, the ensemble supporting cast of the play also features Qudsia Ali, Laila Wasti, Usman Peerzada, Adnan Samad Khan, Asma Abbas and Ahsan Talish.

Helmed by the celebrated drama director Siraj-ul-Haque and written by Misbah Nausheen, the serial is produced under Abdullah Seja’s production banner, iDream Entertainment.

‘Sukoon’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

