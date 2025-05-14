Sikandar Raza addresses PSL 10 return for Lahore Qalandars

Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza has opened up about his return to Pakistan for the rescheduled Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Reports had suggested that the all-rounder will miss Lahore Qalandars’ remaining matches of the tournament due to Zimbabwe’s upcoming home Test series, which begins on May 22.

However, Sikandar Raza dismissed the reports in an Instagram post in which he was seen sporting the official kit of Lahore Qalandars.

“Aa raha hoon In Sha Allah” [I’m coming, God willing],” he wrote in his post.

Sikandar Raza has played a crucial role in Lahore Qalandars’ PSL 10 campaign, with 228 runs at an average of 45.60 and a strike rate of 162.85.

In the side’s nine games in the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League, the 39-year-old has taken eight wickets at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.10.

It is to be noted here that the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to resume on May 17 following a brief suspension due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

As per the revised schedule, PSL 10 will restart on May 17, with the game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The same venue will host a double-header on May 18, with Multan Sultans taking on Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon, while Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will face off in the evening encounter.

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will lock horns on May 19 in the last group-match of the PSL 10.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the Qualifier on May 21, followed by Eliminator 1 on May 22, and Eliminator 2 on May 23.

The PSL 10 final is scheduled on May 25 at the same venue.

Sikandar Raza becomes the second foreign player to have confirmed his return to Pakistan, following Islamabad United’s Alex Hales.

In a statement earlier today, Hales said that he was “absolutely thrilled to be back in Pakistan playing in Red. Hopefully, I can contribute and help the team push for another title.”