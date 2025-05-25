Sikandar Raza opens up on dramatic return to Pakistan for PSL 10 final

Lahore Qalandars’ all-rounder Sikandar Raza has opened up on his dramatic return to Pakistan just in time for the PSL 10 final.

The veteran all-rounder remained unbeaten on 22 off just seven balls alongside Kusal Perera (62)* to guide the Qalandars to triumph in the ultimate game of the tournament.

Reports said that the Zimbabwe all-rounder rejoined the Qalandars squad minutes before the toss for the PSL 10 final.

Following the game, Sikandar Raza opened up on his dramatic return to Lahore, just hours after preventing an innings defeat in the Test match against England at Trent Bridge.

“Bowled 25 overs day before yesterday and batted for 20 odd overs yesterday. Had dinner in Birmingham and breakfast in Dubai, and then drove to Abu Dhabi for lunch. Took a flight and had dinner in Pakistan,” he said.

Reflecting on his match-winning performance in the PSL 10 final, Raza said that he wanted to be with his teammates for the ultimate game.

“I know the team truly wanted me here. The efforts the team owners and captain have gone through in the last 24 to 36 hours to get me here are unbelievable,” he added.

It is worth noting here that Lahore Qalandars were crowned the champions of the PSL 10 after defeating Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in the final at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 202, the Qalandars won the game on the second last ball of the final over, with six wickets in hand and a ball to spare.

Kusal Perera played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 62 off 31 balls alongside Sikandar Raza, who remained unbeaten on 22 off just seven balls.

This is the third time Shaheen Afridi has led Lahore Qalandars to triumph in the PSL final.