Sikh community to hold Khalistan Referendum in Washington tomorrow

Washington: The Sikh community in the United States will hold a Khalistan referendum in Washington DC on Sunday, with thousands of Sikhs from across the country expected to participate, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Organized by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the referendum provides a platform for the community to express their democratic right as part of their global movement for an independent Khalistan.

SFJ leaders, at a press conference, lauded former US President Donald Trump for his stance against India’s policies while criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for its global campaign against the Khalistan movement. They also noted that Trump had recently written to Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assuring the safety of US nationals.

In recent months, Canada, the US, and Australia have exposed Indian intelligence networks allegedly involved in targeting Sikh activists. A US court also ordered the deportation of Indian agent Nikhil Gupta and a RAW officer over a plot to assassinate Pannun. Similarly, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) uncovered Indian espionage activities.

Read More: US Calls on Modi Government for Real Accountability in Sikh Activist Murder Plot

Representing a global population of around 30 million, the Sikh community continues its peaceful political struggle for self-determination. The Khalistan referendum campaign, launched in 2021, has already been held in eight countries. Despite Indian pressure, courts in various states have rejected extradition requests, reaffirming the legitimacy of the Sikh movement under international law.