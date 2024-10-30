US Calls on Modi Government for Real Accountability in Sikh Activist Murder Plot

WASHINGTON: The United States has urged the Indian government to ensure accountability regarding the alleged involvement of Indian agents in a plot to assassinate Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Addressing a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed that the U.S. has been in direct communication with the Indian government about the investigation. “They [the Indian government] sent a delegation here two weeks ago to brief U.S. officials on the status of their investigation, and we updated them on ours. We made it clear in that meeting, as we will continue to do, that real accountability is essential,” Miller stated.

When asked if the U.S. was seeking the extradition of an Indian agent indicted by the Department of Justice, Miller responded, “That’s a matter I would refer you to the Justice Department on. When it comes to extradition, that is, of course, a legal matter, and we always defer to the DOJ on such questions.”

Addressing reports suggesting that the U.S. might expel Indian diplomats as tensions escalate between India and Canada, Miller clarified, “I am not aware of any such developments regarding expulsion.”

Recently, the United States charged former Indian intelligence officer Vikash Yadav with allegedly orchestrating a plot to kill a Sikh separatist and vocal critic of the Indian government in New York. The FBI has warned of potential retaliation against U.S.-based individuals.

Yadav’s indictment was unsealed two weeks ago by the Department of Justice, identifying him as a former operative with India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence agency.

Washington has pointed to alleged Indian involvement in this foiled assassination plot targeting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S.-Canadian dual citizen.