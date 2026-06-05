SIM activation, transfer policy revised in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday revised its SIM activation and deactivation policy, extending the restriction period for newly issued SIM cards from 60 days to 365 days in an effort to curb identity theft and the illegal issuance of mobile connections.

According to officials, the move is aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight, enhancing security measures, and preventing the unauthorized registration and misuse of SIM cards.

The policy revision comes after social media reports claimed that under the updated framework, newly activated SIMs cannot be deactivated or transferred to another individual for one year.

Confirming the development, the PTA said newly issued SIM cards will now be subject to stricter controls during the first year following activation.

PTA Director General (International Relations and Government Affairs Division), Ahmed Shamim, stated that under the revised rules, a newly activated SIM cannot be deactivated before the completion of one year.

The regulator said the measure forms part of broader efforts to improve transparency in the telecommunications sector and eliminate the misuse of biometric verification systems used during SIM registration.

Citizens have been advised to exercise caution when completing biometric verification for new SIM cards, as the activation will now be subject to longer-term restrictions.

The PTA has also urged users to regularly check the SIMs registered against their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC). Consumers can verify registered numbers through the official SIM Information System portal or by sending their CNIC number, without dashes, to 668 via SMS.

According to the authority, the revised policy is intended to enhance security, accountability, and consumer protection within Pakistan’s mobile communications sector.

Read More: PTA highlights security concerns over third-party use of mobile SIMs

Earlier, PTA warned citizens to immediately block any mobile SIM card registered in their name but being used by another individual, cautioning that such situations may lead to legal and security complications.

In a statement issued on Thursday, a spokesperson for the PTA said that allowing another person to use a SIM card registered in someone else’s name is a violation of the law.

The authority emphasised that if a SIM registered under an individual’s identity is used for any unlawful activity, the registered owner could be held responsible for the consequences.