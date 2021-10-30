Sindh announces ferry service between Karachi’s Sea View and Manora beach

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday revealed that the provincial government has decided to launch a ferry service between Karachi’s Sea View and Manora beach.

He announced this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Rs650 million Improvement of Water Front Development project at Manora Beach, Karachi.

“We are planning to develop a Jetty at Seaview to start ferry service from the Clifton area to Manora beach, he added.

Speaking about the Manora waterfront project, CM Murad said that the Sindh government has developed Manora Waterfront to provide a safe, secure, neat and clean family recreational place for the people of Karachi.

Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government completed the development work at Manora Beach despite the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues. The chief minister recalled that when he was a child he used to visit Manora with his parents on a boat.

“The project would be handed over to Manora Cantonment after completion,” he said and hoped that the area would remain open to the public. He also announced plans to develop Allama Iqbal Park at Gulberg.

Speaking on the occasion, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab announced the construction of a road from Machhli Chowk to KANUPP. He also added that 250 new buses will Karachi by January 2022.