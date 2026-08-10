Sindh announces public holiday on Friday

The government of Sindh has announced a public holiday on Friday, 14 August 2026, to mark Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day, giving residents a three-day weekend.

According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, the holiday will apply to all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government.

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It was also mentioned in the notification that institutions providing emergency and essential services will be exempt from the holiday and will continue to operate as usual.

As 14 August 2026 falls on a Friday this year, it will be followed by the regular Saturday and Sunday holidays, allowing people to enjoy three consecutive days off.