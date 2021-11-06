Sindh, Balochistan CNG stations to be closed tomorrow

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Saturday announced the closure of all the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh and Balochistan for at least 24 hours starting Nov 7.

A spokesperson for the gas company said CNG stations will remain closed from 8am on Sunday till 8am on Monday.

The gas utility had to suspended gas supply to the CNG stations to meet the needs of domestic consumers, the spokesperson said.

Various parts of the country face the issue of low gas pressure with the advent of winter season as people crank up heaters to keep themselves warm amid the cold weather, driving up the commodity’s demand.

Earlier, industrialists had demanded the government to prioritise gas supply to the export-oriented sector.

The Karachi chamber demanded of the higher authorities to prioritise the zero-rated export sector in the gas load management policy. After the gas supply to the export-oriented sector, common industries, commercial and domestic consumers should be put on the second priority.

