Sindh govt bans bathing, swimming and fishing at beaches

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday announced a complete ban on bathing, swimming and fishing in the sea over fear of drowning incidents owing to the high tides in the Arabian Sea.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department, the provincial government has imposed a ban on bathing, swimming and fishing at Karachi beaches for a period of seven days.

The authorities have also asked the fishermen to stay away from deep waters for seven days. The citizens have been advised to avoid visiting the beach and follow the administration’s order.

The notification by provincial administration came hours after a boat carrying 16 fishermen capsized near Keti Bandar on Satruday afternoon.

A spokesperson of the Fisher Folk Forum said that out of 16 four fishermen have survived the boat incident, while a search has been underway to trace remaining fishermen.

“Pakistan Navy’s teams have launched search for the untraced 12 fishermen,” FFF spokesperson said.

“Four survivors are being provided first aid,” according to the spokesman.

In a later statement, the spokesman said that four more fishermen have been rescued, while efforts are underway to trace remaining eight persons onboard the capsized boat.

