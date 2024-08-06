Sindh begins action against ghost schoolteachers

KARACHI: The Sindh education department has kicked off action against ghost teachers across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the Sindh government has sought travel history of a number of habitual ghost teachers, who ware said to be living abroad.

In the first phase, the FIA provided all record of the ghost teachers of Shaheed Benazirabad district.

The action is being taken in light of the FIA report.

Earlier, the Sindh education department sacked eight ghost teachers in the province.

Akbar Leghari said, eight teachers, residing abroad, were sacked from their services. The teachers who were sacked from their services were receiving salaries for the last 2 years.

The secretary further said Taluka education officers across the province are highlighting the ghost teachers.

The secretary warned of strict action against the ghost teachers.