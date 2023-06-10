Sindh Budget 2023-24: 35pc hike in govt employees’ salaries proposed

KARACHI: The Sindh government has proposed a 35 percent increase in salaries of government employees in the provincial budget for fiscal year 2023-24, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The announcement was made by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah as he tabled a Sindh budget of Rs2.2 trillion for the financial year 2023-24 with a development outlay of Rs700.1 billion.

CM Murad proposed increasing the salaries of government employees of grade 1-16 by 35pc and officers of grade 17 and above by 30pc.

Meanwhile, the government also recommended 17.5pc hike in the pensions and proposed increasing minimum wage to Rs35,550.

A day earlier, the federal cabinet approved increasing the salaries of government employees up to 35pc in the federal budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

The Centre also okayed the proposal to increase the pension by 17.5pc for the next fiscal year. However, the federal government proposed increasing the minimum wage to Rs32,000.