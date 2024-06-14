Sindh budget 2024-25: Solar panels announced for 2.6mn citizens

KARACHI: The Sindh government announced to provide solar panels to 2.6 million households free of cost across the province, ARY News reported

Presenting the budget, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who also holds finance portfolio said that the allocation of Rs 25 billion over five years will be directed towards distributing solar home systems, and promoting clean energy access.

“We will provide free solar systems as per the of the Pakistan People’s Party,” he added.

Mazdoor Card

The chief minister said that a Rs. 5 billion has been earmarked for welfare program to provide support for labourers through the Mazdoor Card. He said that to ensure social upward mobility, the budget allocated Rs. 11 billion to agriculture, Rs. 12 billion for social protection, Rs. 3.2 billion for Universities & Board, Rs. 2 billion for Housing & Town Planning, and Rs. 1.5 billion for DEPD.

Increase in salaries

CM Murad Ali Shah proposed a 25 percent increase in salaries of employees in BPS-7 to BPS-16 and a 22 percent rise in salaries of officers in BPS-17 to BPS-22.

The chief minister also announced to increase pension of Sindh government’s retired employees 15 percent.

He also proposed a 15 percent increase in pensions and the minimum wage from Rs35,550 to Rs37,000.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that the total outlay of the budget for the province is estimated at Rs3.056 trillion.

The chief minister said that the government has set aside Rs519 billion for education and Rs334 bn for the health sector in the budget 2024-25.

Likewise, the provincial government has allocated 56 billion for the transport sector in budget 2024-25 and Rs302 billion for the local government.