Sindh Cabinet decides to release wheat on Rs 1950 per maund

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to release the government wheat on the rate of Rs 1950 per maund, ARY News reported.

Provincial cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to release the wheat on the price of 1950 rupees per maund from October 15.

The cabinet was briefed on the wheat stocks in Sindh. ” Sindh have 12.1 Lac tonnes of wheat at its warehouses,” the meeting was informed.

It is to be mentioned here that the federal government is eyeing to achieve the wheat production target of 30 million tonnes during 2021-22 and for this purpose it has asked the provinces to increase the overall area under cultivation.

Sindh’s Minister for Local Government, Nasir Shah in a briefing over the affected persons of the anti-encroachment operation, said that it has been decided to pay 15,000 rupees per month for two years to them and providing houses to homeless in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

“The Sindh government will provide land for the housing project,” he added.

