Sindh cabinet eases teachers recruitment policy

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Wednesday has approved the proposal of easing the recruitment policy for the teachers, ARY News reported.

The test was recently conducted by the Sukkur IBA Testing Service in partnership with the provincial government. The meeting was told that only 11,549 candidates passed the test for primary school teachers (PSTs) against the total seats of 32,510 in the province.

Similarly, 14,000 candidates appeared in the test for the junior elementary school teachers (JESTs) for the total seats of 14.039. Sadly only 1,385 candidates were declared successful.

The meeting was proposed to reduce passing marks from 55% to 50% for the women, while the education department also proposed to lower the passing criteria for the special candidates from 55% to 33%. The passing criteria for the candidates belonging to the minorities was proposed to be set at 50%.

The proposals were approved by the Sindh cabinet.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 500,000 applications were received against the 46,500 vacancies of primary school teachers (PSTs) and junior elementary school teachers (JEST).

