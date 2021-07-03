Sindh reopens cinemas for vaccinated people

KARACHI: Keeping in view the downward trend in coronavirus infections, the Sindh government has extended the closing time for businesses to 10pm, allowed indoor dining and announced the reopening of cinemas for fully vaccinated people, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by Sindh Home Department on Friday.

Here are the following restrictions eased by the provincial government:

Businesses are allowed to remain open till 10pm.

Hotels, restaurants and cafes are allowed to resume both indoor and outdoor dining till 12am.

Indoor dining is allowed at 50 per cent capacity only for vaccinated people and all hotels, restaurants and cafes will have to check the vaccination certificates for these customers.

Drive-thru, takeaway and delivery are open 24/7.

Outdoor marriages and functions are allowed with up to 400 people.

Indoor weddings are allowed with up to 200 vaccinated people and the management will have to check the vaccination certificates.

Cinemas and theatres are allowed to remain open till 1am only for vaccinated people.

Indoor gyms are allowed to open only for vaccinated people.

Amusement parks, swimming pools and arcades are allowed to open with 50pc occupancy.

Public transport is allowed to operate with 70pc occupancy.

Sunday will be observed as a ‘safe day’ in Karachi, other divisions will decide their own safe days.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on June. 28 had announced to lift some Covid-19 restrictions that put in place owing to the Third Covid-19 wave in the country.

The forum lifted various Covid-19 restrictions from July 1 owing to the downward trend in Covid infections across the country.

The NCOC meeting had allowed markets across the country to remain open till 10pm.