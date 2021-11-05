Sindh CM assures Nazim Jokhio family of provision of justice

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday offered condolence with the heirs of Nazim Jokhio, a young man, whose body was found from the PPP MPA Jam Awais’s house, ARY News reported.

CM Sindh was accompanied by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Sheikh, Sajjid Jokhio, Riaz Shah Shirazi and others. Expressing his condolence with the heirs of Nazim, the Sindh CM said vowed to provide justice to the bereaved family.

He also took details from the heirs about the incident.

The tortured body of Jokhio was found at the Jam House, an autaq (farmhouse) owned by PPP MPA Jam Awais, according to the Memon Goth police. Nazim Jokhio was allegedly killed by influential personalities after he recorded a video of their guests hunting endangered birds in his village.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais booked for his alleged involvement in Nizam’s murder case, surrendered to police.

The Malir SSP had confirmed the lawmaker surrendered to the police at the Memon Goth police station. The surrender came after PPP Co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contacted the bereaved family and assured them of the arrest of all those behind the alleged murder.