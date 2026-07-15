Sindh CM hails public-private partnership in healthcare

KARACHI: The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has said his government will continue investing in infrastructure, industrial development and healthcare partnerships, describing collaboration between the public and private sectors as key to economic growth and improved public services.

The Chief Minister of Sindh has made these remarks while addressing a ceremony organized by the Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) in honor of Dr Abdul Bari Khan, founder of the Indus Hospital Network, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the healthcare sector.

While paying tribute to Dr Abdul Bari Khan, the chief minister described the Sindh government’s collaboration with the Indus Hospital Network as one of the most successful public-private collaborations in the healthcare sector.

Murad Ali Shah stressed that the Sindh Government is not merely a donor to the Indus Hospital Network but a genuine partner in expanding healthcare services.

He said the partnership extended beyond Karachi to districts including Badin to ensure access to quality healthcare across Sindh.

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Speaking about the ongoing development projects in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah acknowledged the problems facing residents, and he claimed that the government is continuously working to address them.

The Chief Minister admitted that development projects in Karachi often encounter unexpected obstacles, as he described, records and engineering drawings of many older underground installations are unavailable.

Murad Ali Shah also reiterated that industrial development remains one of the foremost priorities of the Sindh Government.

He said that the integration of the Shaheed Bhutto Expressway with Karachi Port would significantly improve trade and industrial logistics by reducing transportation costs and improving access for businesses.

“Our objective is not merely to build roads and bridges but to create an enabling environment where industries can grow, investments can flourish, and employment opportunities can expand,” he said.

The chief minister highlighted projects including the Taj Haider Bridge, Korangi Crossing Bridge and the Malir Expressway, also known as the Shaheed Bhutto Expressway, as major investments aimed at improving industrial connectivity.

He assured industrialists that the provincial government would continue to invest in infrastructure improvements across all industrial zones despite fiscal constraints.

On this occasion, expressing gratitude for the recognition, Dr Abdul Bari Khan thanked KATI and the Sindh Government for their continued support.

He noted that the Indus Hospital Network now provides healthcare services not only in Sindh but also in Punjab and Balochistan.

Dr Abdul Bari Khan revealed that government support for the institution had increased from Rs300 million to Rs8 billion, allowing the network to broaden its healthcare footprint and improve access to quality medical services for millions of people.

The ceremony concluded with participants paying tribute to Dr Abdul Bari Khan’s outstanding services to healthcare.