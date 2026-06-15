Sindh CM inaugurates Azeempura flyover in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the newly constructed Azeempura Flyover, a key infrastructure project aimed at improving traffic flow between Shahrah-e-Bhutto, Shah Faisal Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal, and Jinnah International Airport.

CM Murad Ali Shah was accompanied by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Assembly Speaker Awais Qadir Shah, and Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab during the inauguration ceremony.

Murad Ali Shah commended the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for completing the project in a record 90 days, ahead of the 100-day target. Construction began on March 8 and was completed on June 8, 2026.

The Rs1.562 billion project was executed by the KMC with funding from the Sindh Local Government Department. In addition to the flyover, the scheme includes road widening and rehabilitation, drainage improvements, electrification works, footpaths, median barriers, and the redesign of the busy Azeempura roundabout.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said the project would significantly improve mobility for thousands of commuters travelling daily between Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Shahrah-e-Bhutto, and Karachi Airport.

He added that the new corridor would help ease congestion at one of Karachi’s busiest intersections by providing direct connectivity from Shahrah-e-Bhutto to Shah Faisal and onward to Shahrah-e-Faisal and Jinnah International Airport.

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According to project details, the scheme includes a 700-metre dual-carriageway flyover, a 1,255-metre dual-carriageway main road, and additional at-grade roads linking Azeempura Road, Shahrah-e-Bhutto, Shah Faisal Colony, and Thandi Sarak.

The project also comprises the rehabilitation of approximately 2,075 metres of drainage infrastructure, construction of 850 metres of footpaths, development of a new roundabout, installation of centre median barriers, and a modern street-lighting system featuring 93 poles and 157 light fixtures.

Officials said the project is expected to reduce travel times, improve traffic management, and enhance connectivity in one of the city’s busiest transport corridors.