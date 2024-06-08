Sindh CM orders action against private security companies

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Saturday ordered action against private security companies that handed over arms to “under-training or newly-recruited guards”, ARY News reported.

The chief minister issued the directives while taking notice of death of a scavenger boy, who was gunned down by a private security guard in North Karachi.

Sindh CM has ordered the authorities to arrest the culprit immediately and submit a report to him in this regard. He had also expressed his sorrow and showed sympathy to the family members over the death of the boy.

Murad Ali Shah also directed the Home Department to inspect private security companies.

He said that the companies should also work on mental health and development of security guards during and after recruiting process. He said that arms should not be given to a person, who was recruited as a new security guard.

The chief minister said that the criminal record of the guard should also be checked during the recruitment and his deployment.

The Sir Syed police said that Samad, 17, a ragpicker, was shot at and wounded by guard Ramazan after a quarrel.

The teenager suffered a bullet wound in the abdomen and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he died. The police said that the security guard managed to escape.

This is the second such incident in which a private security guard has killed a young man over a petty issue.

Earlier, a TikToker was gunned down by a guard at Sarina Mobile Market when he was making a video.