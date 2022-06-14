Sindh CM presents Rs1.71 trillion ‘tax free’ budget

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, on Tuesday presented the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the Sindh Assembly amid ruckus from the opposition benches, ARY News reported.

Addressing the budget session of the Sindh Assembly, CM Murad Ali Shah said that the total outlay of the budget for the province is estimated at Rs1714 billion.

“Government has imposed no new tax in the provincial budget for FY2022-23, said Murad, adding that the provincial government took steps for social protection and economic stability in the “people-friendly” Sindh budget.

He went on to say that the government has prepared a budget in consultation with all stakeholders.

Presenting the budget, he announced a 15 per cent increase in salaries of the government employees while pension was jacked up by 5 per cent. “Government is increasing 33 percent hike in salaries of govt employees from grade 1-16,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah said the government has earmarked Rs 332billion for the provincial development schemes, while Rs15.4bn has been set aside for social protection.

Rs 27 billion has been allocated for the establishment of science museums at all divisional headquarters of Sindh.

Rs4 billion has been earmarked for procuring hybrid diesel-electric buses while overall Rs13.3bn has been allocated for the transport sector, an increase of 72.77 percent as compared to previous year.

Key highlights of Sindh budget 2022-23

Rs 30 billion for Karachi development projects

Rs 326 billion for the education sector

Rs220 billion fixed for health sector

The government has allocated Rs115 billion for Sindh police

Rs24bn earmarked for agriculture sector

For the transport sector, the govt has allocated Rs13 billion

Rs10bn for SIUT, Rs11.48 for PPHI.

Rs6 billion for Gambat Institute of Health Sciences (GIMS).

Rs224 billion for Water and Sewerage Board

Rs2.3 billion for livestock

Rs 1 billion has been allocated for establishment of campuses of public sector universities

Rs75mn for degradation of Karachi traffic signals

Rs 250mn for has been earmarked for differently-abled persons fund

Earlier in the day, the Sindh cabinet approved the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 with an overall outlay of Rs1.71 trillion.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a special meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss and approve the budget 2022-23. The meeting was approved by ministers, special assistants and advisors.

