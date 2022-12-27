Sindh CM takes notice after Karachi youth shot dead by police

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday took notice of the youth’s killing in Karachi police firing in Gulistan-e-Johar area, ARY News reported.

The Sindh CM’s spokesperson said that the chief minister sought details from the additional inspector general (AIG) Karachi. The chief minister ordered the AIG Karachi to fully cooperate with the slain youth’s father.

After the youth’s killing, the family of slain Amir reached Shah Faisal police station along with his body and staged a protest against the accused cops.

A case was also registered against the arrested police officials under murder and terrorism acts.

Earlier in the day, a young man was shot and killed by Shaheen Force officials in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar on Tuesday. The slain youth was identified as Amir.

READ: SHAHEEN FORCE OFFICIALS SHOOT AND KILL YOUNG MAN IN KARACHI

The police officials from Shaheen Force – a specialised unit established to curb street crimes in Karachi – shot and killed a young man namely Amir in Gulistan-e-Johar.

Police claimed that Shaheen Force personnel asked motorcyclists to stop but they refused to obey their command. While trying to flee from the scene, the motorcyclists allegedly opened fire at the cops.

Police said that an accused was killed in retaliation by the personnel. Police added that the department is checking the criminal record of the killed man. They also claimed that they also recovered used rounds of the bullets fired by the accused men.

On the other hand, the mother of the slain youth told the media that the policemen have ‘murdered’ her son. She said that Amir works at Fishery with his brother. The woman said how a man can commit robbery with a girl.

Eyewitnesses said four police personnel gunned down Amir on the staircase in front of them. They also questioned the reason for the police shooting over the suspicion of robbery when he is standing with a minor girl.

