Shaheen Force officials shoot and kill young man in Karachi

KARACHI: A young man was shot and killed by Shaheen Force officials in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar on Tuesday. The slain youth was identified as Amir, ARY News reported.

The police officials from Shaheen Force – a specialised unit established to curb street crimes in Karachi – shot and killed a young man namely Amir in Gulistan-e-Johar.

Police claimed that Shaheen Force personnel asked motorcyclists to stop but they refused to obey their command. While trying to flee from the scene, the motorcyclists allegedly opened fire at the cops.

Police said that an accused was killed in retaliation by the personnel. Police added that the department is checking the criminal record of the killed man. They also claimed that they also recovered used rounds of the bullets fired by the accused men.

On the other hand, the mother of the slain youth told the media that the policemen have ‘murdered’ her son. She said that Amir works at Fishery with his brother. The woman said how a man can commit robbery with a girl.

Eyewitnesses said four police personnel gunned down Amir on the staircase in front of them. They also questioned the reason for the police shooting over the suspicion of robbery when he is standing with a minor girl.

In November, a Karachi policeman, Abdul Rehman, from Shaheen Force was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V when he along with a fellow cop was chasing a suspicious car.

The suspect, who shot dead a police officer, was reportedly the son of a former deputy commissioner.

