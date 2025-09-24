Sindh CM, US charge d’affaires discuss flood response, Keti Bunder project

KARACHI: US Charge d’Affaires Ms. Natalie Ashton Baker on Wednesday called on Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss a wide range of issues, ARY News reported.

The meeting was also attended by US Consul General Charles Goodman, Political Officer Jared Hansen, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, and other officials. Matters including flood response, food security, energy, security cooperation, and investment opportunities were discussed.

During the talks, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to launching the Keti Bunder Port Project, terming it a historic natural port and a vision of the late Benazir Bhutto.

He urged the need for a new port to ease congestion at Karachi Port and discussed plans to link Shahrah-e-Bhutto directly to Karachi Port for smoother movement of heavy traffic.

The US side assured that senior executives of American companies will soon visit Sindh to explore investment opportunities in various projects. “US companies are keen to invest in Sindh, and we will extend full support,” said Murad Ali Shah.

Discussions also covered energy and industrial development, with a focus on Thar coal-based projects such as coal-to-gas, coal-to-fertilizer, and coal-to-diesel.

Read more: Keti Bandar fishermen become millionaires after catching rare fish

Both sides exchanged views on flood preparedness and relief efforts. The Sindh CM noted that while Sindh had prepared for a super flood, the province was less affected compared to Punjab, which suffered extensive damage.

He added that Sindh’s preparedness stems from its repeated exposure to floods. However, rice cultivation in the katcha areas was badly hit.

Talks also addressed food security challenges, with Murad Ali Shah highlighting reduced wheat production due to last year’s procurement crisis. Imported wheat, he said, costs the province Rs 3,800 per maund, underscoring the urgent need for domestic food security measures.

On security cooperation, the Chief Minister acknowledged US support under the INL Program, which since 2012 has funded police training, equipment, and women police barracks, with $20 million worth of protective gear provided.

Sindh’s 22 prisons have been upgraded with modern systems, while a training institute for prison staff in Hyderabad was praised.