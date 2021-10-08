Sindh CNG stations closed due to gas shortage

KARACHI: All the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh were shut down Friday morning due to a shortage of gas, according to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

It said gas stations will remain shut for next 72 hours and open at 8am on Oct 11 (Monday).

“Due to short supply of gas, the availability of gas has decreased and there is a possibility of low gas pressure in SSGCL system,” read a notification issued by the SSGC.

“In compliance with sectoral priority order of gas load management, all CNG Stations including RLNG stations in Sindh, will remain closed.”

On Oct 2, Chairman of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Ghiyas Paracha announced an increase in gas prices by upto Rs15 per kilogram across the country.

Announcing the decision, Ghiyas Paracha said that the CNG price has gone up by Rs15 per kilogram in the Sindh province while it was hiked by Rs8 per kilogram across the Punjab province.While justifying the decision, the APCNGA head said that the increase in gas price was owing to an increase in sales tax and hike in the price of RLNG.

