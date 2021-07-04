Sindh CNG stations reopen after two-week closure

KARACHI: After two-week closure, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh reopened on Sunday midnight across the province, ARY News reported.

All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) central leader, Ghiyas Paracha, in a statement, said that all CNG stations have reopened across Sindh after a two-week closure.

All LNG stations will also resume services from tomorrow (Monday).

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced the suspension of gas supply to CNG stations and non-export sector till July 5 across Sindh.

It added that SSGC was facing a shortfall of 160 MMCFD due to the Annual Turn-Around (ATA) of the KPD gas field which resulted in a decrease in gas availability in line pack and low pressure in the system.

Separately today amid the gas crisis situation, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) notified the schedule for the restoration of gas supply to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The notification issued by SNGPL stated that the gas supply will be restored to the general industry in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

It added that the gas supply to the Combined Natural Gas (CNG) sector will also be restored besides gas restoration to textile, cement, paper, fertilisers and food industries.