Sindh cop auctions his sons after senior officers ‘demand’ bribe

GHOTKI: A Sindh Prisons Department cop in the District Prison Ghotki has Saturday took to the road and began publicly auctioning his own sons after his senior officers allegedly demanded a bribe to allow him a holiday for his son’s operation, ARY News reported.

My son has a medical procedure scheduled for November 17 but my seniors demand kickbacks to release me for the day, said Nisar Lashari whose video is doing rounds on social media where he’s seen marketing his own sons against Rs50,000 which he said is the amount of kickback.

Lashari said that when he insisted on the holiday and could not amass the kickback, his head moharar transferred him to Larkana instead as retribution, he said.

He went outside the prison gate today and clamoured over the alleged treatment meted out to him only because he sought to pursue his kid’s medical treatment. “Somebody buy my children so I can pay the kickbacks!” he said.

However, after the report by ARY News, the Sukkur Deputy Inspector General for jails, Raja Mumtaz, took notice of the protest by Lashari and promised holidays and monetary support for the cop.

