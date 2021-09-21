Sindh reports 810 fresh COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: As many as six more patients of Covid-19 died and 810 new cases emerged during the last 24 hours on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a routine bulletin on COVID-19 updates released by the Chief Minister House today, Murad Ali Shah said that six more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,295 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

“15,114 samples were tested which detected 810 cases that constituted 5.4 percent current detection rate,” he said while sharing data from the past 24 hours and added that so far 5,893,929 tests have been conducted against which 451,544 cases were diagnosed, of them 92 percent or 414,979 patients have recovered, including 709 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently, 29,270 patients were under treatment, of them 28,619 were in home isolation, 38 at isolation centers and 613 at different hospitals.

“The condition of 556 patients is stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators,” he said.

Sharing details of COVID-19 cases in Karachi, he said that out of 810 new cases, 404 have been detected from Karachi, including 136 from East, 117 Central, 73 South, Korangi and West 30 each and 18 Malir.

Hyderabad has 86, Sanghar 47, Jamshoro 36, Tando Allahyar 27, Dadu 26, Nausheroferoze 24, Tharparkar 22, Badin and Matiari 21 each, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot 13 each, Larkana 12, Ghotki and Sukkur 10 each, Shikarpur 9, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Khairpur 6 each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 2 each, the statement released by the CM House said.

NCOC lifts COVID-related movement curbs

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Tuesday to lift additional restrictions imposed in six districts to contain a Delta-driven surge in Covid-19 infections.

The cities where restrictions will be eased from Sept 23 include Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Bannu.

The decision was made during a meeting of the NCOC with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair.

The NCOC said SOPs for the entire country will remain in place until Sept 30. It noted that the Sinopharm vaccine is available in abundance in the country.