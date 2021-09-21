NCOC lifts restrictions in six districts as Covid wave wanes

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Tuesday to lift additional restrictions imposed in six districts to contain a Delta-driven surge in Covid-19 infections.

The cities where restrictions will be eased from Sept 23 include Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Bannu.

The decision was made during a meeting of the NCOC with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair.

The NCOC said SOPs for the entire country will remain in place until Sept 30. It noted that Sinopharm vaccine is available in abundance in the country.

On Sept 20, the NCOC allowed COVID vaccine jabs to be administered to lactating mothers and pregnant women. The country’s top platform managing response to COVID-19 said that the COVID vaccine is safe and effective for lactating mothers and pregnant women.

“The vaccine can be administered at any stage of pregnancy,” it said, ruling out any risks in this regard.