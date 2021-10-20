Sindh reports two deaths, 318 COVID-19 cases

KARACHI: As many as two more patients of COVID-19 died and 318 new cases emerged during the past 24 hours in the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, ARY NEWS reported.

Giving a routine update on COVID tally in the province, the chief minister said that two more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,536 that constituted a 1.6 percent death rate.

“14,396 samples were tested which detected 318 cases that constituted 2.2 percent current detection rate,” Shah said while highlighting a decline in the virus cases.

He further shared that so far 6,271,612 tests have been conducted against which 465,818 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 446,831 patients have recovered, including 113 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 11,451 patients were under treatment, of them 11,195 were in home isolation, 29 at isolation centers and 227 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 226 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 318 new cases, 69 have been detected from Karachi, including 37 from East, 11 Central, seven Korangi, five from South and West each, and four from Malir.

Giving a COVID-19 tally in other provincial districts, he said that Hyderabad reported 34 cases, Thatta 25, Sanghar 24, Jamshoro 23, Badin 17, Nausheroferoze 16, Tharparkar 14, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas 13 each, Ghotki and Shikarpur 12 each, Sukkur 10, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot 8 each, Kashmore 1.

Murad Ali Shah urged the people of the province to follow COVID SOPs.

COVID numbers in Pakistan

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 12 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,312.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 554 more people got infected with the viral disease, lifting the nationwide tally of confirmed infections to 1,266,204.

A total of 42,126 samples were tested, out of which 554 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 1.31 percent. At present, there are 1,783 critical patients in hospitals across the country.

