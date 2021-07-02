Sindh reports 881 more COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths   

KARACHI: At least 19 more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours in sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,497, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 881 more cases of coronavirus have been reported during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that of the 881 new cases, 454 were reported in Karachi.

Earlier on June 30, Sindh had reported 24 more deaths from coronavirus, lifting the death toll to 5,464.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a daily statement on the coronavirus situation, had said 622 new cases emerged when 14,520 tests were conducted during the period.

He had added that 24 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,464 that constituted a 1.6 percent death rate.