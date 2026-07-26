KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah on Saturday directed district administrations across the province to finalize monsoon preparations and remain on high alert throughout the rainy season, ARY News reported.

The Chief Secretary issued these directives while chairing a high-level meeting to review monsoon readiness and address the illegal hoarding of wheat.

He ordered the activation of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district control rooms across all regions, instructing officials to submit a daily 24-hour situation report.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary instructed all deputy commissioners to immediately convene District Coordination Committee meetings to draft comprehensive contingency plans.

He emphasized that these plans must account for relief camps, rescue boats, dewatering pumps, and essential medical supplies.

Directing officials to clear drainage channels (nullahs) and remove all blockages before the rains begin, he stressed that administrative presence must be visible on the ground.

“Medical and veterinary camps under the Health and Livestock departments must be established in vulnerable areas,” the Chief Secretary directed, adding that an uninterrupted supply of vaccines and medicines for both humans and livestock must be guaranteed.

He also ordered authorities to expedite repair work and step up monitoring at critical points along the River Indus.

Informing the meeting that water flow at the Guddu Barrage is expected to reach 300,000 cusecs, he placed all relevant institutions on high alert.

Turning to the wheat crisis, the Chief Secretary asserted that elements creating artificial shortages would face zero tolerance.

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He ordered an immediate, indiscriminate crackdown on major wheat hoarders across Sindh and instructed officials to compile lists of any government personnel colluding with hoarders.

Finally, he directed the establishment of a standardized procedure to confiscate hoarded wheat into government custody and instructed the Food Department to promptly submit a summary on the matter to the Sindh Cabinet.