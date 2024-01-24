Sindh decides to deploy scouts during elections 2024

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to deploy Boy Scouts for election duty on February 8, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the Sindh home ministry has penned a letter to the body for the provision of the Scouts for duties on election day.

The Sindh Boy Scouts Association has been requested to provide volunteers for duties outside sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations in Thatta, West and South districts of Karachi.

The home ministry has demanded 700 scouts out of which 300 scouts will be utilized for CCTV monitoring while 400 will be deployed at the polling stations in district West of Karachi.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Police informed the election commission about election security arrangements with over 625.4 million expenses.

The police have suggested deployment of 1,22,000 personnel for security of general elections in Sindh. “The province has 1,05,000 policemen available, 17,000 less than the required personnel”, police sources said.

A total of 19,004 polling stations will be established for the election in Sindh with 6,457 extremely sensitive and 6,593 sensitive polling stations.

“Every normal polling station will require deployment of four policemen, sensitive 6 personnel and extremely sensitive 8 police officials,” Sindh police department said in a plan shared with the ECP.