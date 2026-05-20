KARACHI: The Sindh Domestic Workers Welfare Bill, passed by the Sindh Assembly, has been sent to Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi for approval.

The bill introduces formal legal protections for domestic workers across the province and outlines regulations regarding their employment conditions, working hours, wages, and leave entitlements.

Under the proposed law, a domestic worker is defined as a person engaged in household work. The bill also states that domestic employees will officially be referred to as “domestic workers” instead of “servants.”

One of the key provisions of the legislation is a complete ban on employing children under the age of 16 as domestic workers.

The bill further states that children between the ages of 16 and 18 may only perform “light work” that does not affect their health, education, or overall well-being.

According to the legislation, full-time or live-in domestic workers cannot be required to work more than eight hours a day or more than six days a week. Employers must provide at least one weekly holiday, while employees required to work on the seventh day must be paid double wages.

The bill also makes it mandatory for employers to grant paid leave on religious festivals, including Eid holidays with salary.

Domestic workers will be entitled to 10 casual leaves and eight sick leaves with full pay annually. Female domestic workers will also receive six weeks of paid maternity leave.

The bill further states that domestic workers must be paid at least the minimum wage set by the Sindh government.

Once approved by the governor, the law will come into immediate effect across the province.