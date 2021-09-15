Sindh eases Covid-19 restrictions, allows businesses to open till 10 in night

KARACHI: Sindh has announced to relax some Covid-19 restrictions while allowing shopping centres and businesses to remain opened till 10:00PM, according to a government notification.

According to the government order, Sunday will be weekly closed day for business activities in Karachi and Friday for the rest of the province.

Indoor dining will be allowed for vaccinated citizens with 50 percent occupancy in restaurants till 12:00 PM, the home department notified. The citizens will have to keep vaccination card with them for indoor dining.

Moreover, indoor weddings and ceremonies have been allowed in Sindh for vaccinated persons with a maximum capacity of 200 guests. The outdoor weddings and other ceremonies have been allowed with maximum range of upto 400 guests under strict Covid-19 SOPs, according to the government order.

“Cinemas will remain closed and indoor games will be prohibited, while gyms will allowed to be opened under the SOPs,” the government order states.

“Shrines will allowed to be opened subject to the permission from local administration and the Auqaf department.”

The offices have been allowed to keep normal working hours with 100 percent attendance.

The new government notification will remain in force with effect from September 16 to 30, according to the notification.