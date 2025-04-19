Sindh announces two holidays

KARACHI: The Sindh government has officially declared a two-day public holiday on April 20 and 21, 2025, ARY News reported.

According to details, the holidays have been announced in connection with Easter celebrations.

A formal notification was issued by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department (SGA&CD) confirming the holiday for all relevant departments.

In addition to the holidays, the Sindh government has also directed early disbursement of salaries for Christian government employees, allowing them to prepare for the Easter festivities.

The Christian community across the province has warmly welcomed the announcement.

Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Anthony Naveed, expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the holidays and advance salary disbursement. He called it a thoughtful gesture of inclusion and respect.

Read More: Ten holidays announced for colleges, universities

Easter is a joyful occasion marked by special church services, prayers, and gatherings. Families come together to celebrate with festive meals, and many take part in Easter egg hunts—a tradition symbolizing new life.

In many countries, Easter is also a public holiday, allowing people to reflect, rest, and spend time with loved ones. It is a time not only for religious observance but also for spreading kindness and sharing blessings.

Based on the 2023 Pakistan Census, Christians comprise about 1.37 percent of Pakistan’s population and number over 3.3 million Christians within a population of roughly 241 million.

Some church leaders suggest that figure is low, estimating the Christian population may be as high as 5 million, with at least 3.5 million in Punjab province alone and a significant population in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces

Christmas (December 25) is a general holiday for everybody, coinciding with Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday, with a discretionary holiday on December 26 for Christians.

Easter has discretionary holidays for Christians on Good Friday and Easter Monday, with Easter Sunday already being a holiday.